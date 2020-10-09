October issue of the Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

As the industry gets on with the job of producing vintage 2020 wines, this October issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker takes a look at the best options for managing grapevine nutrition with viticulturist Sam Bowman.
Staying in the vineyard, writer Simone Madden-Grey explores the possible benefits of using biochar to improve soil health by examining the latest research and trials in Central Otago and McLaren Vale.
For winemakers, we focus on red wine colour and stability, while we also meet this month’s Young Gun, James Hamilton, who’s building up his Golden Child label using grapes from the Kuitpo sub-region of the Adelaide Hills.
For our Behind the Top Drops column, we talk to winemaker Stephen Chambers to learn about Chambers Rosewood Rare Muscat.
As spring temperatures start to climb, we head to the frozen north of Canada as journalist Samuel Squire outlines the story behind Icewine.
Wine bottle design is always evolving, but lately this has taken some new and unexpected directions – we are introduced to some surprising innovations.
With the Federal Government extending the instant asset write-off scheme, as part of its coronavirus stimulus package, we also feature a special report on how this works and what wine businesses potentially stand to gain.
Meanwhile, wine marketing consultant Lynda Schenk provides tips to business operators wanting to take their social media profile to the ‘next level’.
