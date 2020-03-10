NZ wine awards all round

Marlborough wine producer, Lawson’s Dry Hills has received another award for the packaging design of its new rosé, PINK Pinot.

Winning the Guala Closures Award for the Best Presented Bottle at the 2020 Royal Easter Show Wine Awards, follows the silver medal awarded at the UK’s Harper’s Design Awards 2019 in October.

The label was designed by Jason Petersen of Gusto Design, to give a more innovative edge to the Lawson’s Dry Hills brand.

Group marketing manager, Belinda Jackson, explains, “This is very innovative for us, we did it so we could attract new customers to the brand whilst also giving some reassurance as it is ‘by Lawson’s Dry Hills’”

“Looks are important and never more so than in the rosé category. Trying to create something ‘instaworthy’ and relevant to today’s wine lovers while continuing to promote the Lawson’s Dry Hills brand was an exciting project and we’re enjoying the results,” she continued.

PINK Pinot by Lawson’s Dry Hills is available exclusively from New Zealand distributors EuroVintage.

Also, Saint Clair Family Estate have announced a major win at the 2020 Royal Easter Wine Show with its Pioneer Block 20 Cash Block Sauvignon Blanc 2019 being awarded the Guala Closures Award for the Champion Sauvignon Blanc.

The trophy was announced at a wine dinner held in Auckland last Saturday night celebrating the excellence achieved by New Zealand wines.

The following Saint Clair wines were awarded gold medal status:

Gold Medal:

Pioneer Block 3 43 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Pioneer Block 20 Cash Block Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Pioneer Block 11 Cell Block Chardonnay 2018

Neal Ibbotson, managing director of Saint Clair Family Estate commented, “The Saint Clair team have an absolute focus on quality across all facets of the business”.

“The quality fruit from the vineyard is an essential part of the process and we are seeing the result of this through the consistent achievements in wine awards all over the world.

“This would not be possible without the dedicated team approach along with open-minded viticulture and a team of highly skilled personnel.”

Image: Lawson’s Dry Hills PINK Pinot rosé