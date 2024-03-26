South Australian producers Gather Round to showcase wine regions

Three of the winemakers who will be at the SA Wine Producers Bar Tom Keelan from The Pawn Wine Co, Brioni Oliver from Oliver’s Taranga and Louisa Rose from HSFE. Image courtesy SAWIA

The South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) has announced it will host an SA Wine Producers Bar at the Norwood Food & Wine Festival in Adelaide during AFL Gather Round in April, showcasing a “sensory journey” through the state’s wine regions.

The food and wine festival is taking place from 11am to 8pm on Sunday 7 April along The Parade shopping strip in Norwood, with local bars, cafes and restaurants joined by leading South Australian wine, beer and spirit producers. Australian band The Temper Trap will also perform at the festival.

The SA Wine Producers Bar will see winemakers from around the state pouring a curated selection of wines, available for purchase by the glass.

SAWIA chief executive Inca Lee said the event provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase the diversity and quality of South Australian wines.

“We love welcoming visitors into our wine regions and cellar doors. But for one day we’re bringing a group of our winemakers to the Parade to share their wines in the SA Wine Producers Bar,” said Lee. “The SA Wine Producers Bar will be a sensory journey into South Australia’s wine regions.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the revamped festival will provide an afternoon of festive fun in true South Australian style.

“We know how much local and visiting footy fans loved Gather Round last year, and now we’re making it even bigger,” Premier Malinauskas said.

“South Australians will well remember the Norwood Food & Wine Festival. Now, in the context of Gather Round, it becomes a prime opportunity to showcase our state’s amazing food and wine to the rest of the country, amidst music and roving entertainment. It will be fun, free to enter and the perfect celebration of our state.”

See the list of the wineries involved in the SA Wine Producers Bar below.

Find out more about the Norwood Food & Wine Festival here.

SA Wine Producers Bar Wine List Region Golding The Last Hurrah Sparkling 2023 Adelaide Hills Deviation Road Hillstowe Brut Reserve NV Adelaide Hills Pauletts Riesling 2023 Clare Valley Petaluma White Label Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Adelaide Hills Balnaves of Coonawarra Chardonnay 2023 Coonawarra Ricca Terra Fiano 2023 Riverland Heggies Vineyard Reserve Chardonnay 2021 Eden Valley The Pawn El Desperado Rose 2023 Langhorne Creek Oliver’s Taranga Grenache 2023 McLaren Vale Pindarie T.S.S Tempranillo, Sangiovese, Shiraz 2022 Barossa Valley Two Hands Gnarley Dudes Shiraz 2022 Barossa Valley Majella Composer Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Coonawarra Jericho Bracken Vineyard Shiraz 2021 McLaren Vale

