NSW Wine Roadshow finishes on a high in Shanghai

Image courtesy NSW Wine Industry Association

The New South Wales Wine Industry Association (NSW Wine) recently delivered its Wine Roadshow in Shenzhen and Shanghai, the first major Australian trade delegation to China since the removal of import duties in March 2024.

With 20 NSW delegates representing 22 wine brands and showing over 100 different wines, the two-city roadshow provided the opportunity for NSW wineries to reacquaint themselves with the Chinese market and introduce themselves to future partners.

NSW Wine said the response to alternative red varieties, sparkling wine, aromatic whites and light reds was “overwhelmingly positive”, which it said was an indication of how the Chinese market and consumer has changed since producers were last in-market.

“This roadshow marks an exciting first step in rebuilding our presence in this evolving and important market,” said NSW Wine president Mark Bourne. “We look forward to working with Investment NSW to further grow the NSW wine industry in China.”

Anchored around a trade tasting, the two-city roadshow also included eight NSW wine masterclasses and a gala dinner creating the opportunity to showcase NSW wines to the more than 400 Chinese importers, distributors, sommeliers, hoteliers and restauranteurs in attendance.

“There is significantly more work to be done from here to reestablish our previously strong trade ties, but this was wonderful start and a clear marker from Investment NSW that it is committed to supporting our wine businesses in China,” said NSW Wine in a release to media yesterday.

The participating businesses in the NSW Wine Roadshow in China were:

Angullong

Blackgate Estate

Leogate

Brokenwood

Hungerford Hill

de Beaurepaire Wines

Gilbert’s Family Wines

Pepper Tree

Latitude 32

Tyrrells

Mercer Wines

Premium Wine Negotiants

Rowlee

Windowrie

Borambola

Petersons House

Mount Pleasant

Grove Estate

Bunnamagoo

Nugan Estate

