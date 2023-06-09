ADVERTISEMENT

Australian wine flies high at Decanter Wine Awards

Image Margaret River Wine Association

Australian wines took home a slew of awards at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2023.

Notable among the Australian prize winners was the Evans & Tate 2018 Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, which won the coveted ‘Best in Show’ medal.

“Humbled and proud is what our small team at ‘E&T’ felt when we learnt that our 2018 Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon had been awarded ‘Best in Show’ out of 18,250 wines at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards – the world’s largest and most influential wine competition no less,” Evans & Tate Senior Winemaker Matt Byrne said.

“Our Redbrook Vineyard in the heart of the Wilyabrup area in Margaret River has consistently grown special Cabernet Sauvignon since the 1970’s, so when the extraordinary 2018 vintage came along, we knew we had the potential to elevate this wine into the stratosphere.

“If I could choose any place in the world to grow Cabernet Sauvignon it would be on this small plot of land at Redbrook in Wilyabrup…hands down.”

The Margaret River region was also host to a number of award winning wineries, representing a further six per cent of ‘Best in Show’ winners at the awards – 30 per cent of Australia’s total awards.

“We are ecstatic with these results which recognise the uppermost quality of Margaret River wines on the global stage,” Margaret River Wine Association CEO, Amanda Whiteland said “

“It is really significant, not only because the DWWA is the world’s largest wine competition, but also because of the huge number of 236 judges, including influential wine experts, Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers that come together from 30 nations to make these selections.

“The exposure to Margaret River wines that these awards provide these international judges, consumers and trade is significant.

Tina Gellie, Decanter’s Content Manager and Regional Editor for Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada, who spent a week touring the region in November 2022, said she was thrilled but not surprised by Margaret River’s superlative performance.

‘The region’s unique terroir fingerprint and passion of the producers shines through in the wines, which was not only evident during my visit but clearly also to our expert judges at the DWWA. Congratulations to everyone who submitted wines this year.”

