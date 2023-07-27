ADVERTISEMENT

Coonawarra producers prepare for national roadshow

Image courtesy Coonawarra Vignerons

The wines of the Coonawarra Wine Region will take centre stage in a national showcase this August as it’s producers prepare hit the road for the Coonawarra Wine Tasting Roadshow.

Held in five capital cities, the national event series will see up to 30 Coonawarra producers jet setting across the country to bring wine lovers of Australia the best of the region.

Presented over two weeks in August, the tour will include tasting events in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with over 1500 wine enthusiasts anticipated to attend nationwide.

Coonawarra Vignerons events and marketing officer, Heidi Guyett, said wine lovers have every reason to be excited with a star-studded line up of Coonawarra wineries participating in the events.

“Coonawarra is synonymous with premium red wines, and the likes of Wynns Coonawarra, Redman Wines and Katnook Estate are iconic brands who have a rich and long history of wine making in our region. They will absolutely be joining us and bringing their finest drops with them!”

Attendees will be spoilt for choice with anywhere between 100 and 190 wines featuring on the wine lists at the varying events with a great range of varieties and styles up for tasting.

The wine list is said to include an extensive range of red wines, including Shiraz, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon for which it is most famously known, along with an impressive selection of Coonawarra’s white varieties.

“The cool climatic conditions of the Coonawarra Wine Region make for outstanding white wines that are crisp and aromatic. From Riesling to Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and more – there will be something for every wine lover – sparking’s included,” Guyett added.

Attendees can expect not just to be served by wine reps, but in most instances, the winemaker and/or owners and family members of the brand. Consumers and wine trade can therefore interact at a more intimate level to ask questions about the wines and the technical aspects of the wine making process and cellaring etc.

“The wineries of Coonawarra really embrace the opportunity to present their product to a national audience of consumers and trade in their home states, alongside their counterparts. They particularly love the opportunity to meet their customers firsthand, to build on relationships and to make new ones, all the while sharing what they love – their wine” Guyett said.

Long-time winery roadshow attendee, Brian ‘Prof’ Lynn of Majella Coonawarra, has been exhibiting at the Coonawarra Cellar Door in the City events for over 2 decades.

“The Coonawarra Roadshow is a highlight in the event calendar for the Coonawarra Wine Industry. It is an institution of wine promotion for our region and the consumers (and we) just love it” said Mr Lynn.

The wines presented at the 2023 Wine Tasting Roadshow will feature releases from the highly regarded and consistent vintages of 2018-2022, with wineries encouraged to bring along a mystery bottle, typically a back vintage or museum wine, to demonstrate the age-ability of Coonawarra’s reds.

Amongst the wines on offer will be the recently acclaimed “Best International Cabernet” 2021 – The Pastoralist Cabernet Sauvignon from Riddoch Coonawarra. This wine highlights the elegance, identity and approachability that has come to be expected from Coonawarra Cabernet, and demonstrates the extraordinary vintage that was 2021.

Tickets are on sale now and in high demand with 50% of tickets pre-sold across all states. With only ONE event in each city wine enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets are $75 and include event entry, souvenir Plumm Wine glass, 3 hours of unlimited wine tastings, meet the makers, and complimentary food offering. To view the line up for your closest city and to book go to www.coonawarra.org

