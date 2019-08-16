NSW Wine Industry Association’s new board members

The NSW Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA) held its annual general meeting on Tuesday 13 August, announcing strong results for the 2018/19 year and the election of a new board and committee for 2019/20.

After six years as president, Orange wine region winemaker Tom Ward (pictured) has handed over the baton of president in the 191st year of the NSW wine industry, to the previous Association treasurer and secretary Mark Bourne from the Southern Highlands wine region.

Ward commented, “NSW Wine has gone from strength to strength and I have been very proud to be involved with it. The new executives are setup to deliver further for NSW Wine in the coming years.”

At this year’s NSWWIA AGM it was detailed that NSW Wine is very encouraged about its future; with growing membership and a strengthening interest in the NSW wine industry. A number of highlights of the year just past were outlined. These included:

Working with the NSW State Government to sign a new Memorandum of Association (MOU) outlining the support and activities of the NSW Wine Industry.

Executing and implementing the final year of the NSW State Tourism $2m grant as part of the ERWSP ($50m federal package to the wine industry)

The continuation of a strong Research, Development, Extension and Biosecurity program with the recent NSW Innovation Conference placing a firm desire to increase our awareness and preventative measures in relation to biosecurity in particular.



There are also some exciting projects currently taking place and planned for the next 12 months:

Working with industry, government and associated businesses to build the export and tourism opportunities for NSW wineries and wine grape businesses.

The 2019 NSW WINE AWARDS sees the 24 th successive year of these Awards and this year is set to be one of the most successful with an impressive new 3-year partnership secured with the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

successive year of these Awards and this year is set to be one of the most successful with an impressive new 3-year partnership secured with the International Convention Centre in Sydney. The NSWWIA has partnered with Restaurant & Catering Association (R&CA) and Destination NSW to launch the 2019 NSW SOMMELIER’S WINE LIST AWARDS – dedicated to supporting and rewarding restaurants that offer a great wine experience and a range of delicious local wines that showcase the quality and diversity of wines being produced in NSW.

Both of these 2 Awards will be presented in October 2019.

At the meeting an election was held for new members to all board positions, including president and vice-presidents of policy & licencing, research & development and promotions & marketing.

Newly elected president Mark Bourne has a long history in the NSW wine industry and has held leadership positions in the Southern Highlands and NSW for over 20 years. Bourne commented, “I am pleased to welcome our new board and committee members who each have a unique background, with diverse experiences and skills that make them an asset to the board and to the NSW Wine industry as a whole.”

Announcing the 2019/20 NSWWIA Board

President – Mark Bourne

Secretary – Andrew McLean

Treasurer – Tom Ward

Vice President Promotions & Marketing – Nicole Samadol

Vice President Research & Development – Liz Riley

Vice President Policy & Licencing – Byron Hodkinson

NSWWIA Committee members-at-large

Bruno Altin

Stewart Ewen

Andrew Calabria

John Leyshon

Patrick Auld

John Cassegrain

William de Beaurepaire

Manda Duffy

Timothy Jones

About the NSW Wine Industry Association

The New South Wales Wine Industry Association (NSWWIA) was formed in 1994 to represent New South Wales at the State and Federal levels. The Association is now commonly known as ‘NSW Wine’ and the Association’s motto is “to make New South Wales the First State of Wine”.

Objectives of the Association:

Be a peak industry body for the NSW wine industry, making representations to Government and to Winemakers Federation of Australia, and other appropriate wine industry or associated organisations

Have a state-wide voice on current Industry issues, developments and directions, reflecting associated NSW regional views

Represent the NSW wine producers and wine grape growers in industrial, technical, commercial and political situations which affect the State and National industry

Promote NSW wine; foster education, promotion and understanding of the importance of wine in NSW

Lobby State and National bodies emphasising viticultural research and development

Advance the interests of the NSW wine Industry, and those of its members

For more information about the NSW Wine Industry Association, visit: https://www.nswwine.com.au/