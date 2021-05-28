NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Award Winners

The 2021 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Award Winners have been announced, with Sydney venues taking home multiple accolades.

The awards, run by NSW Wine with strategic partners Destination NSW, WINEDEPOT and the Restaurant and Catering Association, were announced at Government House Sydney at a ceremony hosted by the Governor of New South Wales Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC.

A diverse range of wine lists were entered this year by sommeliers and beverage managers from across the state.

After much diligent evaluation by judges Dane Richards (GM Australia for Gault&Millau), Ned Goodwin MW (wine educator and critic) and Mark Baulderstone (MD Riedel Spiegelau Nachtmann Australia), the top six were picked from the pack of 38 finalists.

2021 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW venue – small

David Lowe from The Zin House, Mudgee

2021 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW venue – large

Pete Cutcliffe from Bill’s Fishhouse, Port Macquarie

2021 Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW accommodation venue

Matt Underwood from The Newcastle Club, Newcastle

2021 Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney venue

Louella Mathews from bibo wine bar, Double Bay

2021 Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney accommodation venue

Matthew Brooks from TWR, Crown Sydney

2021 NSW Wine President’s Award for Outstanding Support of the NSW Wine Industry

David Collins from Charred Kitchen & Bar, Orange

2021 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List of the Year

Matthew Brooks from TWR, Crown Sydney

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!