ADVERTISEMENT

ASVO announces the winners of the Research Papers of the Year and the Dr Peter May Award

Photo ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) last night announced the Awards for Excellence winners for 2022 which included three research awards.

Dr Peter May Award – Dr Sarel Munitz, Carmel Wines, Israel

Viticulture Paper of the Year – Sponsored by Green Brain – Matthew Ayres, PIRSA-SARDI

Oenology Paper of the Year – Dr Marcos Bonada, PIRSA-SARDI

The Dr Peter May Award was introduced in 2018 to honour the late Dr Peter May who was the foundational editor of the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research (AJGWR).

The award is presented to the author(s) of the most cited original research paper published in the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research in the previous five years. Dr. Munitz from Carmel Winery in Israel received the Award, sharing a video thanking co-authors.

Dr Munitz’s paper; Sustained and regulated deficit irrigation of field-grown Merlot grapevines was published in the AJGWR in 2018 and has been cited by 52 other authors. The paper reports the results of a 4-year trial (2009–2012) in a commercial vineyard to examine the effect of sustained and regulated deficit irrigation regimes on vegetative growth, physiological aspects, and yield parameters of field-grown Merlot grapevines.

The Viticulture and Oenology Papers of the Year are conferred annually to authors of exceptional research articles published in the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research. The winners are selected by committees of industry experts based on the potential impact of the research on viticultural or oenological practices in Australia.

The Viticulture Paper of the Year was awarded to Matthew Ayres, from the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) for the paper titled; Critical timing of fungicide application for pruning wound protection to control grapevine trunk diseases.

The award selection committee said with climate change leading to increased temperature and moisture, the conditions for pruning are becoming even more favourable to fungal development.

The majority of the late 90’s boom vineyards are now more susceptible to disease due to the need for bigger cuts or reworking. Vines are our assets and knowledge and management of trunk disease is more important than ever. The knowledge developed from this paper about the length of time to which apply pruning wound fungicide gives viticulturists more confidence in how to enact their practices.

The Oenology paper of the year was awarded to Dr Marcos Bonada, from the South Australian Research and Development Institute for the paper; Soil water availability during spring modulates canopy growth and impacts the chemical and sensory composition of Shiraz fruit and wine.

Dr Bonada’s paper was selected by the committee because it demonstrated the importance of establishing a framework for the adoption of irrigation strategies that may maintain regional style in the context of a changing climate.

The full list of ASVO Award categories and winners are as follows:

ASVO Viticulturist of the year Nick Dry, Foundation Viticulture

ASVO Winemaker of the Year Sarah Crowe, Yarra Yering Vineyard

ASVO Wine Science & Technology Award Darren Fahey, DPI, NSW

ASVO Viticulture Paper of the Year Matthew Ayres, PIRSA-SARDI

ASVO Oenology Paper of the Year Dr Marcos Bonada, PIRSA-SARDI

ASVO Dr Peter May Award Dr Sarel Munitz, Carmel Wines, Israel

ASVO Award recipients are nominated by ASVO-appointed selection committees comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology and who demonstrate exceptional leadership ability and vision.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!