Entries open for the 2024 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards

Image courtesy NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards

The NSW Sommelier’s Wine List Awards is now accepting entries and searching for sommeliers and hospitality managers from Sydney and regional NSW who have a talent for creating interesting, diverse, and thoughtful wine lists with a focus on local NSW producers. Wine lists from restaurants, bars, pubs, hotels, and clubs are all accepted, with the awards in search of wine lists that reflect NSW’s regions and diversity of styles and varieties.

Mark Bourne, president of the NSW Wine Industry Association and organiser of the awards, explained that the awards are about celebrating sommeliers who are championing local wines.

“These awards recognise the vital role sommeliers play in showcasing the rich diversity and world-class quality of NSW wines, from the iconic regions of the Hunter Valley and Canberra District to the emerging stars of Orange and beyond,” he said.

“Through their passion and expertise, these sommeliers are not only elevating the profile of NSW wines but also contributing to the vibrant culinary culture that makes our state a premier destination for food and wine lovers.”

Destination NSW CEO Steve Cox added that showcasing NSW in in on-premise venues was vital for the future of the NSW wine industry.

“Wine lists are an opportunity for NSW brands to be remembered, recommended and bought again, while also highlighting winemaking regions for an immersive visitor experience,” he said.

“Adding more NSW wines to wine lists highlights our state’s reputation as a top producer, while also driving economic impact for the wine industry and the visitor economy.”

Entries will be judged by a panel with expert knowledge in wine, restaurants and tourism.

Entrants will be in the running to win one of six categories this year, plus the title of 2024 NSW Sommelier’s Wine List of the Year.

The categories for 2024 are:

Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW Venue < 60 seats

Best NSW Wine List in a Regional NSW Venue > 61 seats

Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney venue < 60 seats

Best NSW Wine List in a Sydney venue > 61 seats

Best NSW Wine List by a Caterer or Function venue

NSW Wine President’s Award for Outstanding Support of the NSW Wine Industry

Prizes include visits to premium NSW wine regions and a $2,000 glass package from RIEDEL, automatic entry into Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards and the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Young Sommeliers Competition is up for grabs.

Winners will be announced at NSW Parliament House in August 2024.

Entry is free and can be completed via an online form at https://nswwine.com.au/pages/entry-information-wine-list-awards.

Entries close at 11.59PM, 23 June 2024.

