November Grapegrower & Winemaker out now!

We change tack to meet this month’s Young Gun, sommelier Liinaa Berry, whose journey from Mauritius to the Australian wine industry is quite unique.

For our Behind the Top Drops column, we learn about the exceptional, blended Wolf Blass The Master Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz.

With consumer habits continuously evolving, journalist Samuel Squire shines a light on hybrid drinks in our regular Uncorked column. There’s momentum in the market behind these wine-infused beverages and we ask if these are here to stay or just passing through.