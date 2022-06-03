Varietal Graciano and blends wanted

Australian-made varietals and blends of Graciano will feature in a forthcoming tasting of the Spanish red variety by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

An increasing number of Australian wineries have begun producing varietal Graciano in recent years, while many still blend it with Tempranillo as is mostly and traditionally done in Spain.

The tasting by the Journal will include both varietal Gracianos as well as Graciano-dominant blends (at least 51 per cent Graciano).

Australian producers wishing to enter wines in the Wine & Viticulture Journal’s Graciano tasting can do so via the publication’s online entry form which can be found here.

Submissions close on Friday 17 June 2022.

Wine samples must be received by no later than Friday 1 July 2022.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Spring 2022 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

