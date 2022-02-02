Nominations are open for the 2022 ASVO Fellows of the Society

2021 ASVO Fellow Peter Clingelefer. Image courtesy ASVO.

Each year, the Board of the Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) elects Fellows from amongst its Members who have made a particularly outstanding and meritorious contribution to the grape and wine industry.

The purpose of awarding Fellows of the ASVO is to recognise members who have demonstrated significant achievement in practice, or provided an outstanding contribution to their profession or the wine industry for an extended period of time.

Fellows of the Society actively support and promote the interests of the Society and encourage the development of their discipline and profession.

Fellowship of the ASVO is a prestigious achievement, and the Society encouraged all wine industry professionals to nominate colleagues who meet the criteria outlined in the nomination form.

Election to the Fellowship is a rigorous process. ASVO Fellows are selected by an advisory committee comprised of individuals who themselves are distinguished in the fields of viticulture and oenology and who demonstrate exceptional leadership ability and vision.

Nominations are open until Sunday 31 July 2022. Further information is available at https://www.asvo.com.au/nomination-fellow-society

