No final determination of Wilyabrup as a Geographical Indication for wine

Image: Wine Australia

The Geographical Indications Committee (GIC) has decided not to make a final determination of Wilyabrup as a Geographical Indication (GI).

GIC presiding member Dennis Mutton said the decision was influenced by the fact that there was still no agreement on the exact boundaries or attributes of the proposed Wilyabrup region and that the Margaret River Wine Association had commissioned the ‘Margaret River Region Project’ – an ongoing project to map the entire region of Margaret River to potentially identify discrete viticultural areas within that GI that may meet the criteria for determination as separate GIs.

Mutton noted producers in the Wilyabrup area can continue to label their wines with Wilyabrup (with or without the GI Margaret River) provided such a claim is not misleading as to the origin of the wine.

The GIC has published a Statement of Reasons which is available here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!