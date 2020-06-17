New zero sugar, low calorie, low alcohol wine label launched in US

California-based Scheid Family Wines has launched its new low alcohol, low calorie, zero sugar wine label, ‘Sunny With a Chance of Flowers’.

The wines are innovative low calorie, nine percent low alcohol wines with zero residual sugar, marking their entry in the trending ‘better for you’ wine category.

Using proprietary and innovative winemaking techniques, ‘Sunny With a Chance of Flowers’ has 85 calories per five ounce serving, offering consumers 30% fewer calories than an average serving of wine.

Executive vice president of Scheid Family Wines Heidi Scheid says there was a market gap in the US for wine consumers wanting to enjoy wine on the lighter side of the spectrum.

“We saw a gap in the marketplace,” Scheid said, “Consumers are looking for a wine that is not only ‘better for you’ with zero sugar, low calories and low alcohol, it also needs to be delicious and authentically sourced and produced”.

“Our winemaking team conducted so many wine tasting trials that we lost count in order to produce a wine that doesn’t make you feel like you’re giving up anything.

“With its positive message and attributes, Sunny is a mindfully made wine that makes you feel good inside and out.”

With consumer preferences for health and wellness driving shifts across industries, the health and wellness category has become the largest consumer industry in the world valued at US$4.2 trillion.

As the beverage industry innovates to meet consumer preferences, low calorie and low alcohol wine options are entering the marketplace.

Early 2020 Nielsen data reveals a move toward “healthier” drinking, with younger generations leading this shift, that includes more transparency in labelling and product innovations.

