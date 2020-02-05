New Zealand wine exports soar

In 2019, there was an 8% increase in New Zealand wine exports, with total export value now reaching a record $1.86 billion according to the nation’s winegrowers.

The US continues to be the largest export market for New Zealand wine with nearly $600 million in exports.

The non-stop increase in international demand could be because of the high standard of wines produced by New Zealand winemakers, especially in its major markets where the country remains either the highest or second highest priced wine category in the US, UK, and Canada.

“Achieving yet another record level of wine exports is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“Sustainability is an integral part of the New Zealand wine story, and ongoing focus and effort in areas where we can make a real positive impact is critical to the ongoing success of our industry,” continued Gregan.

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries, and is New Zealand’s 7th biggest export good.