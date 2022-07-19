ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthening Australian wine exports

Austrade has partnered with Wine Australia to develop a comprehensive digital knowledge hub to help Australian wine producers grow their wine sales internationally.

The Wine Export Ready Hub brings together information, templates and how-to guides to help wine producers understand the export process, find buyers and develop export plans.

Austrade CEO Xavier Simonet said the industry-first free digital hub will fuel Australia’s wine exporters to go further, faster.

“Australia produces some of the world’s most sought-after wines, and the new Wine Export Ready Hub will help our producers get more product to consumers the world-over,” Simonet said.

“This one-stop-shop, developed by Austrade and Wine Australia, will provide clear, comprehensive answers to wine producers’ most pertinent export questions.”

“With around 60 per cent of Australia’s wine production exported each year, the profitability of the wine sector is strongly linked with exports,” Wine Australia Chief Executive Officer Dr Martin Cole said.

“Many wine producers are developing strategies to intensify exports and to enter new markets, and we’re delighted to launch the Wine Export Ready Hub in partnership with Austrade to support these activities.”

The Export Ready Hub complements Austrade and Wine Australia’s existing suite of export resources including market insights, market entry programs and regulatory services, as well as virtual platform to showcase Australian wines to international buyers, Australian Wine Connect.

While Australia’s wine producers faced challenging trading conditions in recent years, the values of wine exports grew in 71 destinations in the year to March 2022, according to Wine Australia’s Export Report. This includes Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Australia produces around four per cent of the world’s wine and is the fifth largest wine exporter. Australia is home to more than 6,000 grape growers and 2,000 wineries. Over 1000 exporters send more than 18,000 different wines to more than 100 destinations worldwide.

In December 2020, the Australian Government committed $72.7 million to establish the Agribusiness Expansion Initiative to help Australian agribusiness exporters diversify into new overseas markets and grow sales in existing markets.

As part of the initiative, Austrade has scaled up its online and customised services to Australian agribusinesses, including running virtual marketing activities, market briefings and new initiatives such as Wine Export Ready Hub.

For more information on the Wine Export Ready Hub, visit wineaustralia.com/exportready

