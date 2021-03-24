New Strategic Agenda will drive grape and wine industry biosecurity

Image: Vinehealth Australia chair Dr Prue McMichael (L) and Vinehealth Australia CEO Inca Lee.

Vinehealth Australia’s new Strategic Agenda 2021-2026 has been officially launched by the organisation’s board.

This new Strategic Agenda continues the biosecurity momentum created under the organisation’s previous strategic plan, ‘Towards 2020’, which cemented Vinehealth Australia as the biosecurity expert for the grape and wine industry.

“Our new plan identifies five priority areas essential to making the industry more resilient and future focused, and fulfils the functions detailed in our governing Act, the Phylloxera and Grape Industry Act 1995,” said Vinehealth Australia chair Dr Prue McMichael.

“We will create solutions across the supply chain, we will minimise pest impacts, we will shape the regulatory environment, we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders and we will cement our capacity and capability to lead.

“We look forward to working with industry on delivering this plan and continuing to evolve and set the biosecurity agenda for the industry.”

Generating $1.92 billion in wine exports and directly employing 8,440 people in grapegrowing and winemaking roles, the South Australian wine industry is a powerhouse.

“Protection of this important industry is vital. Biosecurity threats are increasing, and South Australia’s biosecurity status is under significant pressure,” said Vinehealth Australia CEO Inca Lee.

“In our new Strategic Agenda, we provide a clear vision for biosecurity management across the grape and wine industry in South Australia.”

Significant industry consultation occurred throughout the development of the new Strategic Agenda and included distribution of the draft priority areas to 2,422 registered Vineyard Owners calling for feedback.

Vinehealth Australia also held meetings with state grape and wine industry bodies and regional wine industry associations, outlining the priority areas and asking for input and feedback.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and suggestions received were carefully considered in creating the final version of the Strategic Agenda,” Ms Lee said.

“We will work closely with the South Australian and national grape and wine industry on delivery of this plan over the next five years.”

Inca said a significant challenge for Vinehealth Australia over the next two to three years was realising a sustainable funding model.

