Newly released 2024 Wine Industry Directory becomes pivotal data source for a challenged grape and wine sector

Long regarded as a crucial resource for wine professionals, the brand-new edition of the Australian and New Zealand Wine Industry Directory arrives at a time when its mix of industry data, contact information and supplier listings will be relied on more than ever.

Despite well-publicised setbacks – and a difficult business climate – the grape and wine sector in Australia and New Zealand remains productive and resilient, with the former expected to contribute a multi-billion-dollar boost to the national economy over the coming year.

Accordingly, the 2024 Wine Industry Directory will become an invaluable go-to guide for wine businesses, helping them to ‘weather the storm’ by operating knowledgably and efficiently.

The updated 2024 Directory includes the country’s most comprehensive list of commercially operating wine producers, grape growers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, research and education providers, industry organisations and more. The well-regarded

Wine Industry Directory Buyers’ Guide also returns allowing users to easily access its extensive store of product and service providers. There’s also detailed statistics revealing updated crush, production, price and export figures, providing a useful snapshot of the industry’s current state.

As a trusted “who’s who” of wine across Australia and New Zealand, the publication is a one-of-a-kind pipeline that allows grape growers, winemakers, product and service providers, and others across the entire value chain, to stay in touch and develop critical business connections. At a time when ‘every dollar counts’, the Directory becomes a lifeline to wine businesses as they navigate choppy operating conditions, and helps them avoid the pitfalls of relying on other, less-reliable sources that will often inundate them.

Besides receiving the quality printed publication, purchasers of the 2024 Wine Industry Directory also gain access to the Directory online, and can search listings via Winetitles Media’s website (www.winetitles.com.au). The Directory is available now from Winetitles Media for only AU$95.00 plus postage and includes a subscription to digital options.

