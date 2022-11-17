ADVERTISEMENT

IWCA setting the agenda for wine industry decarbonisation globally

Image Familia Torres

Founded by Familia Torres, Spain, and Jackson Family Wines, California, in 2019, International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) has grown from 10 wineries to 37 in just three years and demontrates that the group provides a benchmark for a science-based approach to reducing carbon emissions across the wine industry.

The 2nd IWCA Annual Report includes individual winery spotlights, focusing on the efforts of each member in its journey to reduce GHG emissions.

It gives insight into how climate change is affecting wineries across the world and how each of those wineries are working to reduce their carbon emissions through innovation and hard work. This report is an essential read for commentators, opinion-formers, and fellow winery owners if climate action is high on their agenda.

“Now that COP 27 is coming to an end, the release of IWCA’s second Annual Report shows the need for urgent global action. As a partner of the United Nations’ Race to Zero campaign, our annual report highlights how winery members are taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Miguel A. Torres, Familia Torres and IWCA President said.

Raising awareness about climate change and how it affects the wine sector together, IWCA works to motivate its peers to act and join the movement to inspire change.

