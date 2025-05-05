International wine ambassadors immersed in SA wine regions

Dandelion Vineyards’ Wonder Room in McLaren Vale. Image courtesy Dandelion Vineyards

More than 100 South Australian wine producers are set to showcase their best drops to a group of influential wine importers visiting the state this week.

The importers are members of the South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club (SAWAC), an initiative designed to drive sales to new and emerging international wine markets.

Importers from Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand are taking part in the intensive four-day program (4-7 May) which will visit the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Clare Valley and McLaren Vale regions.

Wine producers from other regions including the Riverland, Langhorne Creek and the Limestone Coast will have the opportunity to exhibit to the importers at an event at the National Wine Centre.

Joe Szakacs, SA’s Minister for Trade and Investment, said the state government recognises that diversification is needed to build a “stronger and more resilient” industry.

“The South Australian Wine Ambassadors Club is an important diversification tool for our state’s wine industry, particularly as global tariffs have again reared their ugly head,” said Szakacs.

“This program plays a critical role in drawing attention to the quality of our state’s premium wine in emerging markets like Vietnam, Hong Kong, South Korea, India and Thailand.”

The initiative further strengthens market diversification for South Australia’s $1.9 billion wine export industry.

The SAWAC importers will also spend time learning about what makes South Australia’s wine regions world renowned, and visiting iconic venues including Seppeltsfield Barossa, Shaw + Smith and Dandelion Vineyards’ Wonder Room.

As members of the SAWAC, importers are required to import at least one new-to-market brand in the first year of membership and participate in promotional events to support brands in-market.

Now in its third year, SAWAC has recruited 65 importers across the eight key diversification markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region to grow South Australian wine exports in these markets.

Since its inauguration two-and-a-half years ago, the program has helped 75 additional brands break into six new markets and has delivered $2.14 million in first export orders.

