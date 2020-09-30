New leader to use a strong foundation to take Riverland Wine into a bright future

Image: Jo Pippos

In an evolutionary changing of the guard that is set to see the Riverland wine region build on its momentum in the Australian wine industry, Riverland Wine farewells its current leader and welcomes new energy into this pivotal role.

Jo Pippos has been appointed to the role of manager, Riverland Wine. She takes the helm at a challenging time for the Australian wine industry but with the benefit of a strong foundation to build upon.

The legacy of a decade of hard work and advocacy by the current Riverland Wine management group provides a positive outlook and a bright future.

Pippos, an active and existing member of the Riverland community, is leaving her role as general manager at Costa Brothers Hullers & Shellers in Swan Reach to take up the job.

In addition, her long-term experience with the Almond Board of Australia, also based in Loxton, yielded knowledge that will be critical in this new role.

With a demonstrated strong background in strategic communications, network building and advocacy, stakeholder and supplier management and liaison, logistics and financial management, she is poised with the perfect blend of skills to take the region to the next level.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the Riverland wine industry and I’m elated to have been chosen for this important role,” she said.

“I love the Riverland and am excited about working collaboratively with its wine community to accelerate the region into this next decade where strategic management will count for everything.”

