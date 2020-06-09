New dates confirmed for Pinot Noir NZ 2022

Organisers of New Zealand’s most internationally-recognised wine event have announced their new dates for Pinot Noir NZ 2022.

The three-day celebration was postponed from February 2021 due to the ramifications of COVID-19, and will now take place in Christchurch from 15 – 17 February 2022.

The four-yearly event showcases the New Zealand Pinot Noir and the people who make it, and has cemented its place on the global wine calendar as a unique combination of information, inspiration, interaction and experience.

Co-chair Helen Masters says there will be some incredibly interesting conversations to be had, and once some certainty returns around international travel, the event will be more important than ever for New Zealand Pinot Noir.

“We are really excited about welcoming people to New Zealand to tell our collective stories and explore the evolution of New Zealand Pinot Noir,” she said.

“It was important for us to delay this event by a year, so we can celebrate face to face and glass to glass, rather than looking at a digital alternative.

“The cornerstone of this celebration is bringing the global wine community together to spend time with us on our shores, and experience the best in kiwi hospitality.”

The programme for Pinot Noir NZ 2022 will evolve in light of recent events, ensuring it remains relevant, informative and inspirational she says.

Loren Heaphy, general manager – Destination and Attraction – at ChristchurchNZ said Ōtautahi Christchurch is looking forward to hosting the prestigious event which will cement the city’s identity as one of New Zealand’s premium food and wine destinations.

“Domestic and international visitors will find a wealth of hospitality, shopping, culture and outdoor attractions to explore here in Christchurch, alongside the rich offerings of New Zealand vineyards. This event, and the pre and post activities, will bring huge economic benefit to the city and the local industry,” said Heaphy.

