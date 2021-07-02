2021 Women in Wine NZ Mentoring Programme – helping women flourish

The 2021 Women in Wine NZ Mentoring Programme is underway with 11 women mentors working in the New Zealand wine industry volunteering to share their experiences and knowledge to fellow female industry professionals.

Over the next six months, the mentors will guide and support their mentees as they work out which direction they want to take next in their career.

They will help set goals, plan how to reach them and encourage them to confidently follow their passion and dreams within the industry.

As usual, the programme was over-subscribed with a high number of applications, indicating there are many ambitious women working in the New Zealand wine industry looking to stretch their learning potential.

Following a careful selection process, 11 matches were made and they will work in a wide variety of roles within the industry, highlighting the various career options available, including viticulture, winemaking, general management, marketing, HR, laboratory work and business owners.

The programme began at the end of June with separate workshops for the mentors and mentees before their matches were revealed.

These were run by winegrower, coach and author of Stand Out and Step Up Fiona Fenwick and held at Spy Valley Vineyard in Marlborough.

All the mentors and mentees were excited about meeting their respective match and begin working together over the next six months.

“Connect, inform, change is Women in Wine NZ’s motto” says Nicky Grandorge, leadership & communities manager at New Zealand Winegrowers and national coordinator of Women in Wine NZ.

“Our initiatives address at least one of these, but the strength of the mentoring programme is that it encapsulates all three. It’s a very positive and empowering programme.”

The 2021 Women in Wine NZ mentors are Lynnette Hudson from Tongue in Groove, Jenny Dobson from Jenny Dobson Wines, Julie Bassett from Constellation Brands, Tiffani Graydon from Yealands, Erica Crawford from Loveblock, Julia O’Connell from The Booster Wine Group, Lesley Boon from Pernod Ricard, Anna Remond from Delegats, Karin Schoch from Kina Beach, Kerry Stainton-Herbert from Stewart Town Vineyard and Tracy Taylor from Accolade Wines.

