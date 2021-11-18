John Hart to take the chair at Australian Grape and Wine

John Hart OAM. Image Courtesy AGW

Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) held its annual general meeting (AGM) last night, where John Hart OAM was appointed as its new chair. Hart will succeed Mr Sandy Clark AO, whose term concluded on 16 November 2021.

Hart is the executive chair, Australian chamber – tourism, board member of the Australian Business Register, Food Standards Australia and New Zealand, Tourism Australia and The Angus Knight Group. He has served previously as chair of the Vocational Education and Training Advisory Board, as a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council, and as chair of the Service Industry Skills Council.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time as both President of the preceding Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA), and as chairman of AGW following the amalgamation of WFA and Australian Vignerons,” Clark said when handing over to Hart

“It has been a very worthwhile experience and I am pleased to see that such a qualified individual as John Hart is taking the reins.”

AGW chief executive, Tony Battaglene, paid tribute to Sandy Clark.

“Sandy has devoted an enormous amount of time to WFA and Australian Grape & Wine,” he said.

“His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that the Australian Grape and Wine sector is understood and respected by the Australian government.

“I look forward to working with John, and we are delighted he has accepted this role. The current difficult economic climate requires Australian Grape & Wine to advocate strongly, for the sector and I look forward to working with John to promote the sector’s interests’.

In accepting the invitation, Hart expressed his delight at becoming the next chair of AGW.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board and the Australian Grape & Wine team on key issues and challenges confronting the industry,” Hart said.

