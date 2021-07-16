Naked Wines revenue grows as online booms

Naked Wines Australia has announced an increase in local sales, totalling $84.2 million for the year ending 29 March 2021, up by 42%.

This sees the Australian results sitting in line with the company’s global results achievements. These results have been driven by evolving consumer purchasing behaviours, catalysed by the pandemic; with customers creating an online shopping boom whilst at the same time more deeply examining the impact of every dollar they spend, with a strong purchasing stance to support local businesses and communities – along with retention and repeat purchasing sitting at a new high.

Alicia Kennedy, managing director of Naked Wines Australia said, “These results show for Naked Wines – and its growing community of independent winemakers and Angels (our customers) – we’ve been able to achieve another standout year for the business, growing even further from what was already a landmark result the year prior”.

“As we continue to grow our market here in Australia, we also continue to grow and push our mission; to disrupt the wine industry through a strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) model which is for the benefit of all wine drinkers and winemakers,” said Kennedy.

“This continued digital acceleration has seen Naked Wines hold its position as the fastest growing and most popular DTC wine business, and the largest in the world.

“These results are proof that this business model is in demand, meeting a new shift in consumer needs and providing independent winemakers a much-needed selling model with a point of difference for the industry more broadly.

“As the COVID pandemic continues to be a variable and evolving factor for all businesses, our conviction to continue backing local independent winemakers, plus honour all our commitments and fair prices to consumers is no small feat – and one that has given the business clear vision and focus during continued disruption. This mission and our role is something we take on with much pride as a standout example for the industry.

“Overall, our results show, the challenging environment has our businesses set up for the future, we have a bigger and better business than before, with customer growth and sales of the best independent Australian wine surging.”

