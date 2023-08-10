ADVERTISEMENT

Major Riverland vineyard up for sale

One of the largest vineyards in South Australia’s Riverland region is up for sale. Ramco Vineyard, which was originally established by G.Gramp & Sons back in 1953, is currently owned by Hill River Estate Wines, formerly known as Ramco Wine Group.

Expressions of interest on the property are being sought by Langley & Co Advisors, based in Adelaide, under instructions from Deloitte, which has been appointed administrators of Hill River Estate Wines which entered voluntary administration last week.

The Ramco Vineyard measures 416 hectares of which 185 hectares is planted to vines, with half the vineyard planted to white grape varieties. The property also grows a variety of other horticultural crops while around 90ha is open paddock. Plant and equipment is included in the sale, as is direct access to the River Murray.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!