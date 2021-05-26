Mitchell Wines generational shift continues with Pure Wine Co. partnership

Image: Andrew (L) and Angus Mitchell

Clare Valley’s Mitchell Wines has announced a new distribution partnership with fast-growing sales and distribution business Pure Wine Co.

The winery is now managed by the third generation of the Mitchell family, with general manager Angus Mitchell saying the move to Pure Wine Co. was an exciting step towards ongoing success for the brand.

Mitchell Wines recently evolved its branding, and has introduced several new styles, including its contemporary collection Kinsfolk which includes an off-dry Riesling, Grüner Veltliner, Grenache and Shiraz and to date has only been available direct to consumer via the winery website and cellar door sales.

Mitchell Wines was previously represented in the market by Red + White, with Mitchell thanking the Red + White team for its vital contribution to the success of the winery for many years.

“Our family has an excellent relationship with Red + White, which has spanned more than 30 years,” Mitchell said.

“Maintaining strong, respectful relationships remains a core value for us, and we genuinely are grateful for everything Red + White has done for Mitchell Wines over the years.

“With the recent generational shift, brand refresh and the launch of our new collections and styles, we knew it was time to explore different options within the marketplace – and Pure Wine just felt right, they are good people with good values and the right fit for us.”

Based in Stirling in the Adelaide Hills, Pure Wine Co. operates throughout Australia, servicing both independent on- and off-premise as well as multiple national retail accounts.

“Pure Wine Co. is thrilled to welcome Mitchell Wines to its portfolio and we look forward to this new chapter with an iconic brand that is a true representation of the Clare Valley region and its wines,” said Pure Wine Co. CEO Casey Mohr.

