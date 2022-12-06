ADVERTISEMENT

Generational change at Pikes Wines

Jaimie Pike, Andrew Pike. Image Pikes Wines

Clare Valley based Pikes Wines have ushered in a new era, with second generation owner, Jamie Pike, appointed as managing director.

Pike will take the reins from outgoing CEO Wayne Butcher, who will remain working in a full-time capacity at Pikes until end of June 2023 to allow a smooth transition, and completion of several key projects.

This changing of the guard also follows the retirement of Pikes co-founder, owner, managing director and viticulturist Andrew Pike, who stepped back from day-to-day operations in July of this year.

“The Pike family and our broader team are extremely sad to see Wayne leave our business; he has had a profound impact over his nearly 11 years at Pikes. Having overseen significant growth in the company, as well as improvements in policy implementation, business analytics, and played a pivotal role in the development of a strong culture at Pikes,” said Jaimie.

“He has been a much loved and respected leader and colleague and will remain a close friend to the Pike family and team members.

“We thank him for his many years of service, and for the way in which he has enabled us to transition smoothly into the next generation of leadership.”

Management assured consumers that although some big changes are being made, the consistency and quality that Pikes are known for will not be affected. The winemaking and viticulture team, being led by chief winemaker Steve Baraglia and supported by vineyard manager Michael Harrold and senior winemaker Andrew Kenny represent nearly 60 years of winemaking and viticultural experience at Pikes.

Jamie is not the only Pike family member continuing the family tradition of working in the business.

Brothers Alister and Stuart are also flying the flag. Alister has worked in the business since 2014, and oversees the management of Pikes Beer Co, and Stuart joined the business recently working in a local wholesale capacity.

Madison Pike (Alister’s wife) also works in the family business in the marketing department and is currently on parental leave.

Jamie has grown up alongside the family business and was only a few months old when Pikes Wines was established in the spring of 1984.

Jamie achieved his Bachelor of Wine Marketing at the University of Adelaide in 2007, and then spent time working in sales, management and brand ambassador roles at Fine Wine Partners and Villa Maria before joining the Pikes family business in 2016 as sales manager, then appointed as sales and marketing director in 2019. Jamie is also currently completing an MBA at The University of Adelaide.

“I am both excited and humbled by this opportunity” Jamie said.

“It’s a wonderful company to be a part of, and I am in a privileged position to be able to lead such a capable and passionate team that put so much of themselves into their work. I look forward to continuing the Pikes legacy in the wine and beer industry and would like to thank my family and the Board for their confidence in appointing me as managing director.

“Also, I need to thank my wife Anneke, for the ongoing support provided in order for me to take on this challenge.” Co-Founders Andrew and Cathy Pike will continue to play an important role at Pikes as shareholders, mentors, and board members of the company.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!