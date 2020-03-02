Organisers postpone Prowein in Germany due to coronavirus

Prowein in Düsseldorf has been postponed until further notice due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), along with other international wine industry events.

In close coordination with all partners involved, the company will promptly discuss alternative trade fair dates in order to guarantee planning can reliably proceed.

In doing so, Messe Düsseldorf, who co-ordinates Prowein, is following the recommendation of the crisis management team of the German government to take into account the principles of the Robert Koch Institute when making a risk assessment of major events.

On the basis of this recommendation and the recent significant increase in the number of infected persons, including in Europe, Messe Düsseldorf has reassessed the situation.

Added to this is the uncertainty of numerous exhibitors and visitors at the events in March and the complicated travel situation, especially for international customers.

Werner M. Dornscheidt, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH said, “Our customers, partners and employees trust us. Not only when it comes to the professional and successful handling of major international events in Düsseldorf. They can also have this trust in us when we make decisions about critical situations in the interests of their safety”.

“This decision was not an easy one for all concerned,” says Thomas Geisel, Lord Mayor of the City of Düsseldorf and chairman of the supervisory board of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH.

“But the postponements at the present time are necessary for Messe Düsseldorf and its customers in view of the increasingly dynamic developments.”

There are currently no intentions to postpone the major trade fairs Interpack and Drupa, which will be held in Düsseldorf in May and June.

“Of course, we are taking our customers’ inquiries regarding the coronavirus very seriously here too,” said Dornscheidt, “so we will re-evaluate the situation in good time in consultation with health authorities and partners in order to make the appropriate decisions.”

Image: Wine Enthusiast