Members needed for NOLO technical advisory group

Registrations of interest are being sought from wine industry professionals interested in contributing to the development of the NOLO wine category by joining PIRSA’s Technical Advisory Committee for its program on no- and low-alcohol wines.

The No and Low (NOLO) Alcohol Program aims to improve the sensory acceptance of South Australian NOLO alcohol wine products and create opportunities for growth in the sector.

This committee will inform and guide the progress and delivery of the NOLO program over 3.5 years.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) has partnered with the Australian Wine Research Institute, the University of Adelaide, Wine Australia and Australian Grape and Wine to deliver the 3.5-year program.

The NOLO program will be delivered across four key pillars:

Waite campus. Pillar two: Research and development by Australian Wine Research Institute and University

of Adelaide scientists. This work will focus on optimising flavour retention and finding solutions to replicate the mouthfeel and texture that is lost when alcohol is removed. Pillar three: A market ready program to support those looking to enter the NOLO market.

This program will be supported by a research project to understand domestic and international consumer demand for NOLO products. Pillar four: A comprehensive review of the regulatory framework that governs NOLO product

production, labelling, sales, taxations and compositional requirements.

AWRI Managing Director, Dr Mark Krstic, encouraged industry members to apply.

“Contributions from the Technical Advisory Committee will be key to the success of this collaborative project, ensuring it meets industry needs and capitalises on the significant potential of the NOLO category,” he said.

More information can be found in the Technical Advisory Committee Terms of Reference. The letter should include details of company and position or title, experience in the development, production or sales of NOLO wines and any experience on similar committees or boards.

Applications close at 5pm, Friday 15 April 2022.

Interested parties should submit a one-page (500-word maximum) letter and current CV to:

Bodhi Edwards – NOLO Program Manager

Department of Primary Industries and Regions

Email: [email protected]

Postal address: GPO Box 1671, Adelaide SA 5001

