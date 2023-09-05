ADVERTISEMENT

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival hits the road

The Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is heading to regional Victoria this November to showcase the best local produce and culinary talent through exciting events that will attract thousands of visitors into the regions.

The program for the Regional Edition was released today with broad ranging food and drink events across Victoria running from 10 – 19 November.

Lovers of the World’s Longest Lunch can choose to take a seat at the table at either the Goods Shed in Ballarat or Hubert Estate in the Yarra Valley with concurrent events on Saturday 11 November. The program includes additional events in Ballarat and the Yarra Valley for travellers to continue their foodie journey throughout the regions.

Festival goers will have the opportunity to dine in reimagined settings and historical buildings as part of Ballarat Unlocked featuring some of the region’s best chefs in a unique program of dinners.

In the Yarra Valley, local winemakers, Cherry Hill Orchards and Coldstream Brewery will offer a range of events to showcase the best produce of the region.

The Village Feast will take place on Saturday 18 November along the foreshore in Inverloch as part of the Gippsland Seaside Weekender, bringing together talented local and visiting chefs in exciting collaborations.

It is set to attract families and culinary enthusiasts alike with a spread of Gippsland-made food, wine, beers alongside market stalls, kids’ activities, and live entertainment.

“We’re proud to support the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival’s Regional Edition because it showcases Victoria’s strengths, brings more people to the regions, and supports local jobs,” said Steve Dimopoulos, Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events.

“Victoria’s produce and culinary talent is world class – and what better way to celebrate this essential part of our culture than heading out to our regions to sample it.”

“This program highlights the extraordinary experiences that make Victoria the best place in the world to eat and drink, from World’s Longest Lunches in the Yarra Valley and Ballarat to a weekend of incredible chef collaborations in Inverloch as part of the Gippsland Seaside Weekender,” said Anthea Loucas Bosha, CEO Food and Drink Victoria. “Let’s hit the road.”

