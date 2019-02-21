McWilliam’s wines Hanwood Estate Shiraz named Australian Wine of the Year at the China Wine & Spirits Best Value Awards

McWilliam’s Hanwood Estate collection has continued to impress in overseas markets taking out Australian Wine of the Year at the recent 2019 China Wine and Spirits Awards (CWSA) Best Value competition.

The collection created by the McWilliam’s family celebrated a spate of awards at the event with its 2018 Shiraz winning Australian Wine of the Year trophy and a Double Gold medal. A further four wines from the collection received gold medals at the show including:

Hanwood Estate Merlot 2017

Hanwood Estate Chardonnay 2018

Hanwood Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Hanwood Estate Cabernet Merlot 2017

CWSA helps to sell 90 million bottles per year, CWSA judges are powerful buyers in China.

Chief winemaker for McWilliam’s Wines, Andrew Higgins has been thrilled with the success of this range, not just as CWSA Best Value competition, but at wine competitions globally.

“This collection of wines [Hanwood Estate] is a great example of the McWilliam’s family commitment to sourcing exceptional Riverina fruit from company vineyards and our long-term growers. This, combined with meticulous craftmanship helps us deliver the best flavour profile possible for consumers to enjoy every day,” he said.

“The team have really been thrilled at the success these wines have seen particularly on the international show circuit including China and the US. China in particular is such a growth market for us, so it is such an honour to be recognised by some of the most influential wine and spirits buyers in China,” Higgins continued.