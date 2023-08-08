ADVERTISEMENT

The Barrel is back! McWilliam’s Wines reopens its refurbished Hanwood cellar door

McWilliam’s Wines have just announced the reopening of its refreshed Hanwood cellar door in New South Wales, with doors of the iconic ‘barrel’ opening on August 11. McWilliam’s expansive barrel-shaped cellar door first opened in 1973, and this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The cellar door was designed 50 years ago by Glen McWilliam, to the precise scale of a wine barrel. The new owners, the Calabria family, worked with a team of local designers and suppliers over the past 12 months to oversee the extensive renovations.

“Many people associate the name McWilliam’s with the Barrel and the many fond memories of rich fortified tastings inside it. The building has become a landmark in the Riverina and was a hub for much of the great history behind the McWilliam’s name. This reopening feels like a new era for us and a great opportunity to reconnect with friends and visitors with some incredible new wine experiences,” said second generation winemaker & managing director, Bill Calabria.

While maintaining the iconic barrel-stave shell, upgrades have updated the interiors to a modern, lodge-style which the McWilliam’s team deems its ‘fortified house’ style.

The newly renovated McWilliam’s barrel is located on Jack McWilliam Road, Hanwood, NSW, and will officially be reopened from August 11 and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Wine enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tasting experiences in advance by booking online at mcwilliams.com.au.

