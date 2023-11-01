ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmanian wine wins Great Australian Shiraz Challenge for second year in a row

Riversdale Estate vigneron Rainier Roberts (L) and winemaker Jasper Marais (R) with the 2023 Great Australian Shiraz Challenge best Shiraz of show trophy, 2021 Musca Syrah. Image courtesy Great Australian Shiraz Challenge.

Tasmania’s Riversdale Estate has won the 2023 Saint Martin Oak Great Australian Shiraz Challenge best Shiraz of Show Trophy for an unprecedented second year in a row.

The winery won the best Shiraz of Show Trophy with its 2021 Musca Syrah and the Saint Martin Oak Trophy for best Tasmanian Shiraz.

“This is an extraordinary result; in the 29 years of The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge, no winemaker has won back-to-back best of Show trophies,” said the event’s director, Julian McLean.

This year’s event attracted over 340 entries from 54 regions; Riversdale’s winning wine triumphed over strong competition particularly from McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley.

Other notable results included Tamburlaine Wines, who won three trophies, and Peter Lehmann Wines who took out the Interpack Trophy for best Sparkling wine of Show for the second year in a row.

The following trophies were also awarded for the 2023 Challenge:

Orora Glass Best South Australian Shiraz: Atzes Corner Wines, 2021 Bachelors Shiraz

Melbourne Royal Best Organic Shiraz: Tamburlaine 2022 Reserve Orange Syrah

Saint Martin Oak Best Tasmanian Shiraz: 2021 Riversdale Estate 2021 Musca Syrah

Interpack Best Sparkling Shiraz of Show: 2018 Peter Lehmann Black Queen Shiraz

Winetitles Best Western Australia Shiraz: 2021 Nikola Estate Frankland River Shiraz

Filchem Best Victorian Shiraz: 2021 Blackjack Vineyards Shiraz

Leocatas Transport Best Shiraz over 5 years old: 2018 Tamburlaine Orange Reserve Syrah

Rentons Labels Best New South Wales Shiraz: Tamburlaine 2022 Reserve Orange Syrah

The 2023 judging panel consisted of: Jen Pfeiffer (chair) Nat Cleghorn, Shavaughn Wells, Justin Purser, Lindsay Brown and Steve Paul.

The challenge, chaired by Tahbilk group director, Alister Purbrick, is a unique opportunity for Australia’s premier red winemakers to showcase their Shiraz, benchmark winemaking and regional points of differences, and assist with reinforcing the reputation of the variety as a national and international wine icon.

Nationally, Shiraz plantings are considerably more than any other red varietal, the challenge for Australian winemakers is to effectively promote this iconic variety. Over the past 29 years, The Great Australian Shiraz Challenge has played an important role by raising industry, press and consumer awareness of Shiraz, both nationally and internationally and in 2024, will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

