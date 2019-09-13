McLaren Vale winery the toast of the 2019 Telstra South Australian Business Awards

Innovative winery, Mollydooker Wines, has been named the 2019 Telstra South Australian Business of the Year.

In the heart of South Australia’s McLaren Vale, Mollydooker Wines brings incredible attention to detail at every step. Mollydooker Wines uses data and analytics to keep track of vine growth, grape sugar content and watering needs to bring exceptional quality wine at an affordable price.

The family-owned winery, led by Sarah Marquis as Chief Winemaker, produces 70,000 to 100,000 cases annually and exports 80 percent of it.

“Our wines have a distinctive style and taste. They are full of fruit and flavour and we are proud of the dedication, passion and energy that goes into creating every bottle,” said Ms Marquis.

Mollydooker Wines also took home the 2019 Telstra South Australian Medium & Making Waves Award.

The Telstra Business Awards are a long standing, exclusive platform that recognise Australia’s best businesses, provide expert advice, open networking opportunities and help them gain the credibility to take their business to the next level.

Winners were chosen across four categories: Emerging & Energised, Small & Succeeding, Medium & Making Waves, and Social Change Maker.

Telstra Group Executive, Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland, said the winners of the 2019 Telstra South Australian Business Awards demonstrated excellence across six key judging criteria, underpinned by a commitment to innovation and technology.

“The South Australian winners are shining examples of businesses doing great things in new and effective ways for their customers,” Mr Ackland said. “They have inspired us all with their resilience, courage and incredible commitment.

“We were impressed by Mollydooker Wines’ business savviness, clear vision and values. With strong financial foundations, the entire team is focused on ensuring the wine quality remains consistent, while making very smart decisions about how the business grows.”

The other category winners of the 2019 Telstra South Australian Business Awards are:

• Specialist consultancy firm, Society Marketing Communications, won the 2019 Telstra South Australian Emerging & Energised Award

• Physiotherapy service, Physio Fit Adelaide, won the 2019 Telstra South Australian Small & Succeeding Award

• Disability and injury underwater therapy service, Determined2, won the 2019 Telstra South Australian Social Change Maker Award

All 2019 South Australian winners will join other state and territory category winners at the national 2019 Telstra Australian Business Awards in Melbourne on Thursday 21 November 2019.

Telstra Business Awards nominations are open year-round. For more information, please visit: www.telstrabusinessawards.com