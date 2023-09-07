ADVERTISEMENT

19 South Australian wineries shortlisted in Best Of Wine Tourism Awards

View from the tasting room at Shaw + Smith in Balhannah. Image courtesy Shaw + Smith

Luxury accommodation in the vineyards, a comedy festival touring world-class wine regions, an exclusive sabrage masterclass, and award-winning cellar door design – these are just some of the shortlisted entrants in the 2024 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards.

This year’s program, made possible through Adelaide South Australia’s standing as a Great Wine Capital of the World, saw 29 applications received from seven wine regions across South Australia.

Held annually, the Best of Wine Tourism Awards recognise the role wine tourism has in strengthening the state’s economy through innovation, sustainability, and service excellence.

SA winners go on to compete in the Global Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, up against front-runners from other Great Wine Capitals such as Bordeaux and Napa Valley.

Last year’s global awards held in Argentina saw a South Australian wine tourism experience, ‘Grapes for Good and Zoos SA’ started by Langhorne Creek based Kimbolton Wines, take out one of the top titles.

The shortlisted entrants for 2024 announced yesterday will go to the judging panel, which consists of Helen Edwards AM, chair of the South Australian Regional Visitor Strategy steering committee, and wine writers Nick Ryan and Tony Love.

The winner of each category will be revealed at an awards ceremony in October and will then go to an international jury for the 2024 Global Best of Wine Tourism Awards to be presented in Lausanne, Switzerland in late October.

The 2024 shortlists: Winery accommodation The Old Chaff Mill Retreat – McLaren Vale Beresford Estate – McLaren Vale Alkina Wine Estate – Barossa Architecture and landscape Shaw + Smith – Adelaide Hills Château Tanunda – Barossa Yangarra Estate Vineyard – McLaren Vale Art and culture 1837 Barossa – Barossa Grapes of Mirth – multi-region Innovative wine tourism experiences Sidewood Estate – Adelaide Hills Kimbolton Wines – Langhorne Creek Golding Wines – Adelaide Hills Gemtree Wines – McLaren Vale Penfolds Magill Estate – Adelaide Wine tourism restaurant The Currant Shed – McLaren Vale Coriole Vineyards – McLaren Vale Mt Lofty Ranges Vineyard – Adelaide Hills Wine tourism services Simon Tolley Wines – Adelaide Hills Elderton Wines – Barossa Pindarie Wines – Barossa

All of the shortlisted entrants will be considered for the Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices award.

The awards program is coordinated by the Great Wine Capital steering committee which includes representatives from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), South Australian Tourism Commission, South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA), University of Adelaide, and University of South Australia.

“Wine tourism is one of our state’s key strengths, and it’s fantastic to be able to recognise the operators doing wonderful things in this space,” said Zoe Bettison, Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs in South Australia.

“Last year, one fifth of all interstate tourists visited a winery during their trip and prior to the pandemic, it was more than one third of all international tourists who did the same.

“I’m thrilled to see the quality of wine tourism experiences on offer being showcased through this awards program, which puts a global spotlight on our state when they go on to compete against other destinations known for their wine.”

Clare Scriven, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, said that the 18 wine regions of South Australia ‘should make us all proud’.”

“It is wonderful to be able to recognise these businesses that have invested significant resources and creativity in delivering tourism, dining, and accommodation experiences that showcase our wonderful wines to visitors from both interstate and abroad,” said Scriven.

