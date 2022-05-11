Maurice O’Shea Award to return in 2022 under new banner

Scott McWilliam and Andrew Calabria. Image courtesy BlendPR.

The Maurice O’Shea Award will return in 2022 under the new Australian Wine Industry Awards event, in partnership with McWilliam’s Wines and Mount Pleasant Wines.

The new awards will be presented in Adelaide, South Australia on Sunday, 26 June 2022 ahead of the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference taking place that same week.

Founded in 1990 by the McWilliam family, the triennial awards ceremony commemorates and pays homage to Mount Pleasant’s legendary, Maurice O’Shea.

This industry award recognises an individual, group, or organisation for their incredible service or contribution to the industry through winemaking, cultivation, innovation and technology.

Following the change of ownership to both Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s Wines in 2021 by the Medich Family Office and Calabria Family Wine Group respectively, the two felt passionate about working together to honour these distinguished awards and bring this important industry program into a new era.

“Maurice O’Shea was a man who devoted his efforts to the craft of making great Australian wine,” chief winemaker for Mount Pleasant Wines, Adrian Sparks said.

“The Maurice O’Shea Award is to honour and recognise a group or individual that has made a significant contribution to the industry by forging new pathways in their efforts to strive for excellence and greaten the industry as a whole.

“Mount Pleasant is proud to honour Maurice O’Shea and his enduring legacy to the Australian wine industry by presenting this award in collaboration with the Calabria family.”

In addition to the Maurice O’Shea Award, the new McWilliam’s Award for Excellence in Action will also be presented on the night to an individual, group or organisation that has made a significant impact in the face of the numerous challenges currently facing the Australian wine industry.

“While the iconic Maurice O’Shea Award celebrates the significant contribution of a group or individual to the industry, we’ve created the McWilliam’s Award for Excellence in Action to focus on the many challenges facing the wine industry,” sales and marketing director for Calabria Family Wine Group Andrew Calabria said.

“Challenges like climate change, diversity and equality, and international market access – and the important people or industry bodies that have tackled these obstacles head-on for the betterment of our industry.

“McWilliam’s Wines has had its fair share of challenges in its 143-year history, but the family’s perseverance and commitment to the industry are what, to me, stand out over those many years and we felt this new distinction was an important way to honour that.”

Under the new partnership, Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s have called upon leaders across the Australian wine industry to join an exclusive judging committee to confer and nominate potential winners of both awards.

The selected judges include industry body leaders, journalists, winemakers and representatives from Mount Pleasant, McWilliam’s Wines and Calabria Family Wines

“The conferral process aims to ensure the two awards remain true to Maurice O’Shea’s reputation as the highest honour afforded to a member of the wine industry. We are excited to bring together this selection of respected and experienced wine professionals to nominate the finest candidates for these awards,” Sparks said.

The Australian Wine Industry Awards, presented by Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s Wines, will take place by invite only on Sunday, 26 June 2022 in Adelaide, South Australia.

