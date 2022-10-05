ADVERTISEMENT

Maison Mumm releases first sparkling from Tasmanian label

Mumm Tasmania, Laurent Fresnet (L), Trina Smith (L) – credit Will Salkeld

Australian winemaker Trina Smith, has collaborated with G.H. Mumm Chef de Caves, Laurent Fresnet, to release Mumm Tasmania.

Maison Mumm has looked to Tasmania for the first time to create the newest sparkling wine in the Mumm Terroir range.

The Mumm Terroir series celebrates wine regions known for producing exceptional Pinot Noir, building on Maison Mumm’s 200-year history of crafting Pinot Noir forward wines.

Each of the sparkling wines in the series celebrate the region’s unique terroir.

The new Mumm Tasmania sparkling is created in collaboration between champagne house G.H. Mumm and wine producer Pernod Ricard Winemakers.

It is the accomplishment of passionate winemakers sharing their winemaking and local knowledge to create modern sparkling wine using time-honoured expertise to highlight the terroir and Pinot Noir variety.

Pernod Ricard Winemakers Group White and Sparkling Winemaker Smith worked closely with Fresnet to perfect Mumm Tasmania, with Fresnet travelling to Australia to see the 2022 vintage wines and the quality of the vineyards in northern Tasmania.

“Maison Mumm has been celebrating Pinot Noir from the terroir of Champagne since 1827. Partnering with Trina opened up knowledge of the terroir and producers to source the best grapes,” Fresnet said.

“With Mumm Tasmania, we are revealing a new expression of Pinot Noir, with the same quest for the utmost quality, and in line with Maison Mumm’s style.”

Trina Smith said she was thrilled to introduce Tasmania as the region to source grapes for the Terroir series and couldn’t wait to collaborate with Laurent Fresnet.

“There’s no better Australian region for sparkling wine, and I look forward to sharing this new release with sparkling wine appreciators around the nation,”she added.

According to Wine Tasmania, 37% of all grapes from the 2022 Tasmanian vintage are bound for sparkling wine production and this is only set to grow in years ahead.

