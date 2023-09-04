ADVERTISEMENT

Tasmanian sparkling festival returns as region’s reputation continues to grow

Image courtesy Effervescence Tasmania.

As Tasmania’s reputation as a world-class sparkling wine region continues to grow, Effervescence Tasmania, a sparkling wine festival, returns from 10-12 November 2023 to celebrate in style.

Now in its ninth year, Effervescence Tasmania will see three days of events, providing guests an array of opportunities to connect with the people who grow and make these wines.

Highlights of the 2023 program include The Grand Tasting, a public tasting event at Josef Chromy Wines on Saturday 11 November, showcasing over 50 cuvées from fifteen of Tasmania’s best sparkling producers. Guests can also dive into detail at one of two educational wine masterclasses; Tasmanian Sparkling and International Sparkling during the day. An after party, Bubbles and Beats featuring DJ Damien Goundrie will round out the Saturday program.

“Regional events such as Effervescence Tasmania are so important in creating unforgettable experiences for visitors to our state. By weaving together some of our world class sparkling wines and produce against a picturesque backdrop, Effervescence further enhances Tasmania’s reputation as a premier food and wine destination, contributing to our state’s reputation as a must-visit for discerning travellers,” said Sarah Clark, CEO Tourism Tasmania.

Founder of The Fabulous Ladies’ Wine Society and Australian Women in Wine, Jane Thomson OAM, is this year’s Gala Dinner keynote speaker, with esteemed wine critic, Ned Goodwin, MW joining as MC.

“Tasmanian sparkling wines have long been a quiet favourite of those in the know. Led by some incredibly talented winemakers and the perfect cool-climate, the region confidently knocks at the door of the world’s best. Effervescence is the perfect opportunity to shine a deserved spotlight and celebrate Tasmania’s sparkling success,” said Thomson.

A second sparkling dinner, hosted by Wine Truth’s Loic Le Calvez, will be held at Timbre, north of Launceston on Friday night.

The cellar doors of Jansz Tasmania, Clover Hill, Small Wonder and Josef Chromy Wines will also host an array of tours and masterclasses throughout the weekend.

‘The secret of Tasmania’s sparkling wines is well and truly out, with demand continuing to achieve new heights. Effervescence is an important regional showcase of the tremendous efforts of our local wine industry to highlight premium cool-climate sparkling, with many bringing limited releases to the event,” said Shaine DeVenny, head of Paragon Wine Estates.

“It gives all guests a remarkable opportunity to sample wines not otherwise available and get the insider information and access on these rare wines.”

Tickets for Effervescence Tasmania are on sale now, through the Effervescence Tasmania website; effervescencetasmania.com

