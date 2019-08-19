Lyndey Milan wins Legend of the Vine Award

Australian food and wine celebrity Lyndey Milan was named the NSW Legend of the Vine at the Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) Sydney Royal Wine Show trophy winners lunch on Friday 16th August

Milan was recognised for her long-time service in the food and wine industry.

National WCA chair Toni Carlino said of the announcement, “it gives us great pleasure to present this honour to Lyndey, whose name is synonymous with food and wine in Australia. Lyndey’s passion, dedication and commitment, over many years has helped these communities flourish into what they are today.”

The WCA has called Milan “an Australian gastronomic icon”, and one of the most recognised food, wine and lifestyle personalities today. A multi-award-winning presenter, communicator, author and teacher with a career spanning over 30 years across television, radio and print. The Legend of the Vine Award is in addition to Milan’s many achievements, including an OAM in 2014.

Milan is an active online contributor and publishes on her own website – https://www.lyndeymilan.com/

Milan is the seventh person to be awarded Legend of the Vine status in NSW, and joins a national list that includes Huon Hooke, Clive Hartley, Iain Riggs, Rob Hirst, and David Lowe.