Liquid Ideas announces new clients wins

Independent communications agency Liquid Ideas is growing its wine cellar with Pernod Ricard Winemakers joining the agency with specialist media office management for brands including Jacob’s Creek, St Hugo and Church Road.

The agency has also raised a glass with pubs re-opening nationally, welcoming Lion Australia as well as launching Furphy Fridays, a digital pub that brought back much-needed beer and banter during isolation.

Recently Liquid Ideas supported the Adelaide Hills Wine Region with the launch of Hills Appeal, a wine to raise funds for growers affected by the devastating bushfires of 2019/20.

The pro-bono work included design of the wine label and consumer media relations and, to top it off, Wines of Greece and Liquid Ideas are looking to bring a touch of Greece to our shores later this year via a trade, consumer and media programme.

“We are incredibly excited and honoured to be returning to work post COVID-19 with an even stronger drinks trolley than we began the year with,” said Narelle Craig, CEO.

“2020 is a challenging time; for our industry, our teams, our partners, our clients. We’re fortunate our drinks and digital business has boomed throughout COVID-19, and we’ll continue supporting our existing clients and friends including the Adelaide Hills Region who were hit pretty hard with the bushfires, later in the year.”

