SAWIA announces new chief executive

Incoming SAWIA chief executive Inca Lee. Image SAWIA

South Australian Wine Industry Association (SAWIA) President, Kirsty Balnaves, has announced the appointment of Inca Lee as incoming Chief Executive, commencing 27 June 2023.

Lee is well known to many within the wine industry as the current Chief Executive of Vinehealth Australia. Lee brings a wealth of experience and knowledge having worked in wine industry corporate roles and industry organisations.

SAWIA hopes that Lee’s appointment will further strengthen the already excellent working relationship between SAWIA and Vinehealth Australia as well as South Australia’s 18 wine regions as the industry works through challenges and towards the future of South Australian wine.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to build on SAWIA’s impressive advocacy and leadership position, and highly valued member services,” Lee said.

“I look forward to working alongside the SAWIA team, members, industry and government to advance the position of our great industry.”

“As you would expect, the rare opportunity to apply for this vacancy drew significant interest from candidates, demonstrated diversity and inclusivity, strong skills, varied competencies, and wide and varied industry experience from both within and outside South Australia,” Kirsty Balnaves said.

“Current SAWIA CEO, Brian Smedley has established SAWIA as a respected peak body for the South Australian wine industry in his 15 years as Chief Executive and will leave an unprecedented legacy.”

“I look forward to working with Inca in a very different capacity once she starts with SAWIA in June, as I complete a thorough hand over prior to my retirement in July 2023,” Brian Smedley said.

SAWIA provides support, advocacy and leadership to wine industry members, and continues to build valued relationships across the South Australian wine industry.

