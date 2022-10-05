ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Grape & Wine announces new CEO

Lee McLean will be the next chief executive officer of Australian Grape & Wine (AGW), the representative body of the Australian wine industry.

McLean has been the general manager of government relations and external affairs for AGW since 2018. His appointment follows an extensive international search over the first quarter of the current financial year for a suitable candidate.

“Lee has demonstrated the past achievements and the vision that is required to take Australian Grape & Wine to the next level of evolution,” said John Hart, chair of AGW.

Prior to arriving at AGW, McLean had an extensive background in the public service in both the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of Agriculture.

“Given the challenges the Australian wine industry currently faces, the Board has set Australian Grape & Wine the mandate to be the most inclusive and effective advocacy body it can be. It is our belief that Lee McLean is the best CEO to drive that outcome for the industry,” Hart said.

“It is a great honour to be appointed as CEO of Australian Grape & Wine and I look forward to working Australia’s world-leading grape growers and winemakers to help drive a positive agenda for the sector in the years to come,” said McLean.

“As an early priority, I am keen to listen carefully to our members, understand the challenges and opportunities, and make sure our team is focusing on the issues that matter most to grape and wine businesses.”

Hart said AGW was looking forward to Lee assuming the CEO role in the near term to ensure an effective transition from current CEO Tony Battaglene.

“We thank Tony for his great service to the organisation and the industry over many years,” continued John Hart.

