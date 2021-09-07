Limestone Coast Wine Show on track

The entries are in for the 2021 Limestone Coast Wine Show, with organisers confirming strong interest in the 20th anniversary event being held from October 18-21.

More than 60 exhibitors have submitted 455 bottles of their favourite wine for judging, and the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council (LCGWC) has welcomed the ongoing support.

“While this is not the biggest show ever, we’re really pleased with the solid support we’re receiving in these tricky times from the producers and also our generous and loyal sponsors – it’s nice to be back after last year’s event was cancelled,” said LCGWC executive officer Ulrich Grey-Smith.

“We expect to see some excellent reds from the 2018 and 2019 vintages, and the whites should also be very strong on the back of an exceptional 2021 vintage.”

The show’s Red Wine of Provenance award has attracted unprecedented interest; entries have more than doubled in this class celebrating consistency, pedigree and age ability.

There are also marked increases in both the 2018 and the 2019/20 Cabernet classes, representing two very strong years locally for this variety. Meanwhile, nine different red varieties have been nominated for the Alternative Varieties class, which is bound to create a lot of friendly debate among the judges.

Judging will take place from 18-21 October at Penola’s Rymill Hall, with the larger venue enabling everyone to space out in accordance with COVID-19 requirements. Organisers say they are keen to assure that SA-based experts are on stand-by should any interstate judges be unable to attend.

“We have back-up plans in place so that state border restrictions need not be a reason for a delay or cancellation of the show; we’re confident that the show will go on – we have 20 years to celebrate!” said Ulrich.

