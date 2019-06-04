Latest issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker out now

The June 2019 issue of the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker features the only pre-event guide to the Australian wine industry’s premier technical event – the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference and complementary trade exhibition WineTech – taking place from 21-24 July.

Also in this issue, Ben Rose takes a close look at the Klima mechanised cane pruning system and asks why robotic cane pruners are yet to become a commercial reality even though their development has been talked about for some years.

Kim Chalmers also reveals some new arrivals in alternative varieties now available from her family’s boutique vine propagation business at Merbein, including new clones to Australia of Ansonia, Teroldego, Verdicchio and Grechetto, and three completely new varieties in Nero di Troia, Ribolla Gialla and Pecorino.

In Winemaking, journalist Hans Mick explores some potential alternatives to electrical refrigeration that can cut down a winery’s reliance on traditional cooling, while Rhys Howlett goes behind the scenes to learn about Yarra Yering’s Dry Red No.2 from winemaker Sarah Crowe.

And in a Grapegrower & Winemaker first, our Young Gun column features a duo in Victorian couple Tessa Brown and Jeremy Schmölzer – the double act behind Beechworth’s Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown.

To subscribe, click here.