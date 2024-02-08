ADVERTISEMENT

Langhorne Creek delivers its third vintage of ‘Project 5255’ with a seasoned line-up

Lauren Langfield, Brendon Keys and Anita Goode. Photo: Matthew Kroker

After two successful vintages and the release of six limited edition wines under Langhorne Creek’s Project 5255, three new winemakers have been selected to take up the opportunity to create something memorable and unique in the project’s third year.

Project 5255, aptly named after the region’s postcode, sees three Australian winemakers from outside the Langhorne Creek region produce a wine using two-tonne of gifted fruit (of their choice) from a local grower that is then to be bottled and sold under their own label.

A rare opportunity to explore the terroir of the Creek, the Project aims to showcase its premium fruit, its experienced winemakers and the region as a go-to destination for first-class wines and wine experiences.

Brendon Keys of BK Wines, Lauren Langfield of Lauren Langfield Wines (also of Orbis Wines) and Anita Goode of Wangolina have been selected for Project 5255 V24.

Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine winemaker committee chair, Sam Watkins said the project continued to gain momentum thanks to its line-up of winemakers to date.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have some incredible winemakers take part in Project 5255 so far, not to mention those who have also applied for the Project across the first two years,” he said.

“It really is testament to Langhorne Creek and the value that’s placed on the quality fruit that is grown here. Likewise, the many award-winning winemakers and cellar doors that operate here and are producing world-class wines.”

“Langhorne Creek has its signature varietals that are synonymous with the region. Inviting winemakers to interpret our fruit in their own way is what makes this project so successful. No two wines will ever be the same.”

Brendon Keys will produce an organic Sangiovese, Lauren Langfield will produce a Cabernet Franc while Anita Goode will deliver a Malbec.

“Three reds – all vastly different in their characteristics and tasting notes – it should make for a great final line-up,” Watkins said.

Lauren Langfield said the project was a welcome opportunity to explore the Langhorne Creek region.

“I’ve always had an interest in producing traditional varieties in a modern way,” said Langfield.

“There are a lot of ecogrowers in the region which aligns well with the types of wine that I want to produce. Having worked in viticulture for several years, the way the fruit is grown is very important to me. I’ve been fortunate enough to source some organic fruits for this Project and I look forward to the end product.”

“Being able to spend some time in the region and meet the growers has been a good way to learn from the ground up – what makes this region unique and how I can best apply my often-unconventional methods to deliver a great tasting wine.”

“Having looked at winemakers that have taken part in the previous Projects and that have maintained that particular wine within their range is encouraging to see.”

Expressing her excitement for the project, Anita Goode said she had “a huge soft spot” for the Langhorne Creek region.

“I’ve applied every year since Project 5255 was announced,” said Goode.

“My first memories of wine are from Langhorne Creek – it’s part of my personal wine history. Langhorne Creek Malbec was one of my first introductions to wine so it seemed fitting for me to produce a Malbec for this Project.”

“I think getting regional reputations out and about is really difficult, so naturally when I heard about the Project and what it represented, I instantly wanted to be part of it.”

“For me to step outside of my comfort zone is a challenge but it’s also really exciting.”

“There’s a very unique story that will accompany my wine and I can’t wait to share that with everyone when my wine is bottled for release later on.”

Brendon Keys said that experimenting with different regions and varieties was something that had always appealed to him.

“The Project offers an opportunity for me to explore another South Australian wine region that champions organic fruit,” said Keys.

“Wineries are a creative space – there’s always a lot going on and sometimes you can stick with what you know. I’ve always looked at Sangiovese as a fun, chianti-esque style of wine – it’s very relevant right now for a lot of wine enthusiasts.”

Previous Project 5255 winemakers have included 2021 Young Gun of Wine Charlotte Hardy of Charlotte Dalton Wines, Turon White of Turon Wines, Rob Mack of Aphelion Wine Co, Riley Harrison of Harrison Wines, Tillie Johnston of Tillie J Wines and Greg Clack and Kate Horstmann of XO Wine Co.

