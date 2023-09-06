ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Minogue Wines joins Oatley Fine Wine Merchants

Image courtesy Oatley Wines.

Kylie Minogue Wines has joined Oatley Fine Wine Merchants (OFWM) for national Australian distribution from September 1st, 2023.

Kylie Minogue Wines’ portfolio of 9 wines includes the number one Prosecco Rosé, Signature Rosé and Zero Percent Alcohol Sparkling Rosé in the UK. Since launching in 2020, the brand has sold over 9 million bottles, with a glass of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Rosé sold every 6 seconds. The portfolio of 9 wines includes the number one Prosecco Rosé, Signature Rosé and Zero Percent Alcohol Sparkling Rosé in the UK.

“I am unbelievably humbled and thrilled by the global response to Kylie Minogue Wines. To be the number one Rosé brand in the UK and selling over nine million bottles since we launched across thirty-one countries is an incredible testimony to the amazing producers and winemakers that we are lucky enough to work alongside,” said Minogue.

Sandy Oatley, owner and chairman of OFWM said, “We feel very privileged to represent Kylie’s wines here in Australia and to be given the opportunity to build on the global success of her wines. It will be an absolute pleasure for our team to represent Kylie’s outstanding wines in the Australian market and to share them with our valued customers.”

