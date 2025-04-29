Rathbone Wine Group joins Oatley Fine Wine Merchants

Image courtesy Rathbone Wine Group

Rathbone Wine Group (RWG), the Australian family-owned wine group made up of the three estate properties Yering Station, Mount Langi Ghiran and Xanadu, will join Oatley Fine Wine Merchants (OFWM) for eastern seaboard distribution of its wine portfolio from May 1st, 2025.

Rathbone Wine Group encompasses three historic estates, each focused on its unique location and sustainable viticulture: Yering Station in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, known for Victorian Pinot Noir and Chardonnay; Mount Langi Ghiran in Victoria’s Grampians region, which specialises in cool-climate Shiraz; and Xanadu in Margaret River, Western Australia, a well-known producer of Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

Owned by the Rathbone family, RWG is led by Darren Rathbone (CEO and group winemaker), Doug Rathbone (chairman) and Brad Rathbone (export director). The family are closely involved in running the day-to-day business operations alongside their team.

OFWM is an Australian wine distributor with a rapidly expanding portfolio and a team of sales managers across the country. Founded in 2006 by the late Robert (Bob) Oatley AO BEM and owned by his eldest son Andrew (Sandy) Oatley and daughter Nicole Oatley (director), OFWM is the distribution arm of Sandy’s A. G. Oatley Wines.

“We are thrilled to be joining the OFWM team,” said RWG chairman Doug Rathbone. “We have no doubt that they will not only maintain but continue to identify new customers in their impressive network of both on and off-trade clientele. Our two family businesses have shared values, focussing on iconic regions and brands of the highest echelon.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank our current distributor, The Wine Co., for their custodianship, support and representation of our brands over the last five years.”

OFWM’s chairman Sandy Oatley said the three new additions would be an “ideal complement” to OFWM’s portfolio.

“To have them join our portfolio makes us immensely proud,” he said. “It will be an absolute pleasure for our team to represent these outstanding wines on the eastern seaboard and to share them with our valued customers.”