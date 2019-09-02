Kirrihill Wines adds Schobers Estate to its Clare Valley holdings

The renowned Schobers Estate Vineyard in South Australia’s Clare Valley has been bought by winemaker Kirrihill Wines, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

The report said the purchase adds 65 hectares of premium vines to Kirrihill Estate’s Clare Valley holdings, adding to the business’ recent expansion.

Schobers Vineyard was first planted in 1977 and was acquired from Constellation Wines by wine retailer, the late Jim Murphy and Canberra lawyer Michael Phelps in 2009, on behalf of their families.

It is located at the southern end of the Clare Valley region and is planted with 48ha of Shiraz grapes, 15ha of Cabernet Sauvignon and 2ha of Riesling.